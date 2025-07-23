Travis Kelce’s father makes rare comment about Taylor Swift

In a rare comment about pop superstar Taylor Swift, her beau Travis Kelce’s father Ed, called her a ‘very special person’.

Ed Kelce, father of NFL A-lister Travis Kelce, who previously admitted to not recognising global star Taylor Swift during their first meeting at the football tight-end’s home, called her a ‘very special person’ in his new interview, and said it is a ‘surreal’ experience to be in her orbit.

In an interview at the American Century Championship in California, senior Kelce shared that he is getting used to the spotlight, which he gets due to his son’s high-profile relationship with the ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker.

“It borders on the surreal. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about that … it’s pretty crazy when you stop and think about it,” he said.

“She is a very special person. One of the most giving and caring people I’ve ever met,” he added.

It is to be noted here that Taylor Swift sparked dating rumours with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in early 2023, before going public with their romance in September.

