Travis Kelce goes Instagram official with Taylor Swift

After dating for over two years, NFL star Travis Kelce has finally made his romance with pop megastar Taylor Swift official on Instagram.

Grammy-winning megastar Taylor Swift, who first sparked dating rumours with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce back in the summer of 2023, and has since made several public appearances with him, has finally been featured on her beau’s official Instagram.

One of the snaps published by the footballer sees the celebrity couple in matching hats, while another one, probably from a date night, has them twinning in their black outfits. There were glimpses from the Swift and Kelce’s ice hockey adventure as well.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯,” he wrote in the caption of the 13-slide carousel post, welcoming his and the entire Kelce family’s absolute darling, Swift, on his Gram feed. The picture gallery, which was shared in the early hours of Friday and features the couple along with his family and friends, has since garnered over 2.5 million likes from social users.

Notably, the photo dump is the very first post by Kelce on the social platform, which features the ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker, who has already launched their high-profile relationship on her handle.

