Travis Kelce makes first comment on Taylor Swift engagement

NFL star Travis Kelce is opening up about his high-profile engagement to US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

The couple took fans by surprise by announcing their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26.

They shared a carousel of photos, showing the moment Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in a rose garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption of the Instagram post read.

The NFL star addressed his engagement to the singer-songwriter for the first time during his and brother Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Travis Kelce began by thanking everyone for their wishes after the couple announced their engagement.

“It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with,” he said.

The NFL star continued, “It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates. It was pretty cool. It’s exciting times. It’s still fresh.”

When asked what advice he would share to propose to one’s loved one, Travis Kelce said, “know your partner.”

“You can’t let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way. Know your partner. Know who you’re doing it for and do it for the right reasons. Everything else will be beautiful,” he added.

It is worth noting here that Taylor Swift and Kelce made their first public outing as an engaged couple at a football game earlier this week.