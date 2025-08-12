Travis Kelce opens up about relationship with Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is opening up about his high-profile relationship with US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

The two took the internet by storm in 2023 when they were first spotted together at an NFL game.

Later, photos of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift holding hands at an SNL afterparty went viral, confirming their relationship.

Despite their relationship, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has hardly addressed his personal life with the US pop star.

However, he has now opened up about the events leading to their meeting and how they fell in love.

In an interview with a US media outlet, Kelce revealed that they fell in love organically after meeting.

“Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organised process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with,” he said.

Travis Kelce continued, “We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f— off.”

The NFL star also mentioned the similarities between Taylor Swift and his mom Donna Kelce.

When asked about what similarities do the two women have, Kelce said, “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went on highlight the work ethics of Taylor Swift and his mom.

“Their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building,” Travis Kelce stated.