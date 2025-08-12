Travis Kelce admits acting affected his NFL performance

Singer Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has admitted that his acting and entertainment career has affected his NFL performance.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who had been a prominent performer on the field, has been in a high-profile relationship with Swift since 2023.

Amid his relationship with the US singer and his venture into the entertainment industry, Travis Kelce has admitted that his NFL performance has taken a hit in recent years.

“I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said in an interview with a US media outlet.

He continued, “I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it.’ I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard.”

Travis Kelce has a cameo role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ and has also appeared ‘Grotesquerie’ last year.

The NFL star maintained that he remained true to his plans about a future in the sports along with exploring other ventures.

“I don’t necessarily know if I’ll take it and run with it when I’m done playing. But I know that I want to stay around the football world as a profession and then dabble in other areas as well,” he said.

Kelce also addressed his relationship with Taylor Swift, who announced her new album on the Kelce brothers’ ‘New Heights’ podcast a day earlier.

Despite the continuous spotlight on his relationship with Taylor Swift, he downplayed the hype around it saying, “Whenever I’m with her, we’re just regular people.”