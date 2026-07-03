Travis Kelce reacts to Bert Kreischer’s Hilarious AI image

Travis Kelce reacts to an AI-generated image shared by Bert Kreischer. The comedian was seen posing between the star-studded couple and seemed to be pretending couple’s nuptials.

On July 2, taking to his official Instagram handle, Bert Kreischer shared an AI-generated image of himself posed between Swift and Kelce, both dressed in a wedding dress and a tux, as he pretended to have attended the couple’s nuptials. In the Instagram photo, the comedian, 53, looks off into the distance.

Kreischer wrote in the caption of the post, “The moment @jason.kelce called me over to the bar for a shot”.

The image was just hours before Swift and Kelce’s rehearsal dinner was set to kick off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end used a spare moment to weigh in on the faux wedding shot.

Kelce commented on the post on Thursday with a series of crying-laughing face emojis. His comment becomes a buzz around the anticipated nuptials, with Kelce and Swift’s family and friends descending on the Big Apple this week.

Read More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Josh Hart shuts down rumors on invitations

According to PEOPLE, Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Erin Andrews, Abigail Anderson, and Lena Dunham were among the couple’s friends spotted in glam attire for the rehearsal dinner Thursday. Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, also arrived in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Ahead of the dinner, insiders told PEOPLE how MSG had been “transformed” amid speculation that a castle was being constructed inside the famed venue. “Not a castle, but it looks very special,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively. “They have grass, carpets, and canopies, and it looks like a place where you’d get married. There’s a stage set up, but it’s special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bert Kreischer (@bertkreischer)

Kelce and Swift confirmed their romance in October 2023 before revealing their engagement last August. The superstar duo announced the exciting news on Instagram with a cheeky caption, “Your gym teacher and your English teacher are getting married.”

Before the next chapter of their love story unfolds, Kelce and Swift have also been focusing on philanthropy. On Thursday, Swift’s rep told PEOPLE she and Kelce are donating $26 million to various organizations close to their hearts, including the Food Bank for NYC, Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s The Store in Nashville.