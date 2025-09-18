Travis Kelce talks about wedding with Taylor Swift

Less than a month after pop superstar Taylor Swift announced her engagement with NFL star Travis Kelce, her fiancé has teased their wedding plans.

While it may have only been a few weeks since Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, both 35, exchanged rings sometime last month, the two have started to actively plan their wedding ceremony already, as teased by the NFL star.

In the latest episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis spoke to guest Jimmy Fallon about how the wedding planning has been coming along for the newly-engaged couple, and shared that the two are currently debating on a very common question: ‘DJ or live band?’

Kelce also confirmed to Fallon, “Yeah, I think we’re live music kind of people, you know?” hinting that the wedding planning process has been in full swing and Swifties can expect Tay and Trav’s nupials soon.

Previously, a source close to Swift and Kelce also divulged that the power couple will exchange vows in a ‘private’ and ‘casual’ ceremony.

For the unversed, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker, who started dating Kelce in the summer of 2023, broke the long-anticipated news of their engagement on August 26. With the pictures from their dreamy proposal on Gram, Swift captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”