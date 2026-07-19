Fresh drama has emerged following the high-profile wedding of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.

According to a new report from Star Magazine, sources close to the situation claim that Travis Kelce could face an awkward return to the Kansas City Chiefs locker room. Several teammates were reportedly not invited to the lavish wedding, leaving some players upset and allegedly jealous.

One insider told the magazine that while Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift usually brush off such issues, the growing chatter about unhappy teammates has disappointed the couple. The source added that when Kelce heads back to the locker room, the atmosphere might feel a bit uncomfortable for him.

The couple first started dating in July 2023 and made their relationship public shortly after when Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for Kelce. They got engaged on August 26, 2025. Taylor announced the news on social media with a playful caption: “Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married.”

The pair reportedly tied the knot on July 3 in a grand ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden (MSG).

Podcast host Rob Shuter, in his Naughty But Nice Substack, shared another interesting detail from the wedding. He claimed that one joke kept circulating throughout the night: “How do you know Taylor and Travis?”

According to sources, many guests struggled to give a clear answer because quite a few weren’t actually close friends with the couple, some barely knew them at all. Reports also suggest that several attendees didn’t even get a proper chance to meet or speak with Taylor or Travis during the event.

So far, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has responded to any of these claims.

The wedding, which was expected to be one of the most talked-about events of the year, now seems to be generating as much gossip as celebration.

Also Read: Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s ultra-private honeymoon getaway