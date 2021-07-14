Trends are never outdated: Aiman Khan addresses plagiarism claims

Days after celeb twins Aiman and Minal Khan were hit with accusations of plagiarism over their new Eid collection, Aiman seems to have come out on Instagram to address them.

Sharing a fashion film from the Aiman Minal Closet’s Eid Edit on her Instagram, Aiman Khan wrote, “DESPITE ALL THE DRAMA, THE COLOURS WON THE RUN!”

The Baydardi starlet shared how fun creating the collection was for the sisters, adding that they had even more fun selling it – the pieces are out of stock on their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

“Fashion and trends are never outdated, they are just glorified and used again. The magic of prints is in the air, and we are loving it,” she concluded.

The duo first came under fire when they shared their Eid collection on July 3. The pieces drew stark parallels with local fashion designer Zara Shahjahan’s collection released earlier for Eid ul Fitr.

Comparisons were drawn after Minal posted a picture of herself in yellow printed co-ords with an organza dupatta – a look reminiscent of Zara Shahjahan’s Eid Edit II, released during the 2021 Eid-ul-Fitr season that repopularized the 90s printed shalwar kameez aesthetic.

The similarities were pointed out by many users in the comments section, including a well-known fashion critic with 80k Instagram followers. “Spot the difference?” they asked, posting a picture of Minal from her baat pakki event and Aiman Khan wearing a piece from the sisters’ brand.

AIMAN, MINAL KHAN CALLED OUT FOR ALLEGEDLY COPYING LOCAL BRAND

Many then resorted to calling the sisters’ designs a “cheap” copy – the ZS pieces retailed for about Rs. 14,000-Rs. 16,000, while the dresses from Aiman Minal Closet are priced at Rs. 7,999.