33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows at last minute

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Comedian Trevor Noah cancelled both of his shows in the Indian city of Bengaluru, posting an apology on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

South African writer and comedian Trevor Noah, who was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre, in the capital city Bengaluru, of the South-Indian state of Karnataka on September 27 and 28, cancelled the gigs on the very day of the first stand-up.

Noah confirmed the development in a video posted on the micro-blogging site X, previously termed Twitter, citing ‘technical issues’, as he apologised to the participants for the disappointment.

“Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows,” he wrote on the social site, on Wednesday night.

Noah added, “We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.”

In a video from the event, doing rounds on social media, the performer is heard saying on the stage that he won’t be able to continue the performance like this, as he doesn’t know how to fix the technical glitch.

Apologising to the attendees, Noah further assured everyone that they would get their refund back.

The incident caused an outrage on social media with social users slamming the organisers for the disappointing technical job in the ‘IT capital’

Trevor Noah hid ‘The Daily Show’ exit from executives: Reports

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.