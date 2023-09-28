Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows at last minute

Comedian Trevor Noah cancelled both of his shows in the Indian city of Bengaluru, posting an apology on social media.

South African writer and comedian Trevor Noah, who was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre, in the capital city Bengaluru, of the South-Indian state of Karnataka on September 27 and 28, cancelled the gigs on the very day of the first stand-up.

#trevornoah CANCELS Bengaluru shows after technical glitch 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/I6Db4o3slp — Ayushi Goswami (@AyushiGosw75694) September 27, 2023

Noah confirmed the development in a video posted on the micro-blogging site X, previously termed Twitter, citing ‘technical issues’, as he apologised to the participants for the disappointment.

“Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows,” he wrote on the social site, on Wednesday night.

Noah added, “We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.”

Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.

We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 27, 2023

In a video from the event, doing rounds on social media, the performer is heard saying on the stage that he won’t be able to continue the performance like this, as he doesn’t know how to fix the technical glitch.

Apologising to the attendees, Noah further assured everyone that they would get their refund back.

The incident caused an outrage on social media with social users slamming the organisers for the disappointing technical job in the ‘IT capital’

“I have never experienced this” – Trevor

What a shame to the city that prides itself as the IT capital. Poor choice of venue, atrocious audio, pathetic event organisers for a star like him.

I am very tempted to write a sequel for Born a crime as I was born here. #trevornoah pic.twitter.com/t0n6q14Ktp — Sandeep Nanu (@sandeepnanu) September 27, 2023

Comedy at its best 🙃

The organisers @bookmyshow somehow believed nothing could go wrong if they do a stand up with 1000+ people in a convention hall with no acoustics & functional sound system. The way you said “Am I audible?” was funny @Trevornoah 🥂🥲 https://t.co/kWMaQXe9ty — Bindu Sancheti (@SanchetiBindu) September 27, 2023

Plus, it’s a completely flat auditorium, without tiered seating, meaning that people are paying a bomb, and not able to see or hear anything. The opening act may have been funny, but I guess we’ll never know now 😡 — Balagopal K.V. (@balagopalkv) September 27, 2023

It’s just not the sound system. The venue was so horrid, seating was cramped, the auditorium was hot. The crowd was whacked out. How can an event of this scale fail so miserably? As my friend eloquently put, came for comedy got tragedy ! #trevornoah in Luru https://t.co/74LU5oz6li — SimpSimplySneha (@navrangnaari) September 27, 2023

