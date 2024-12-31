Tribal leaders hold grand jirga for peace in Kurram

KOHAT: After a two-day hiatus, the grand Jirga, aims to address the collection of arms, demolition of bunkers, and reopening of routes in Kurram, resumed in Kohat on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The grand Jirga ius bringing together tribal elders to discuss key issues affecting the Kurram region as six tribes have agreed to sign an agreement in line with the Apex Committee’s decision.

However, the Turi tribe emphasised the need to reopen routes first. Meanwhile, a sit-in protest by six tribes in Bagan Bazaar has entered its fifth day.

The protesters are demanding the reopening of routes to alleviate the shortage of food and other essential items.

Earlier on Sunday, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Muhammad Ali Saif said that a consensus has reached between the two tribes to bring lasting peace in Kurram district

Barrister Saif, while providing details on the ongoing peace talks on Sunday, told the media that the jirga would be convened again on Tuesday after the forum, via mutual consultation, decided to grant two days’ time to one of the parties who asked for more time for further discuss with its leaders on few points.

Jalal Bangash, Secretary of Anjuman Association and member of the peace jirga told the media that all demands and proposals put forward had been accepted and the Turi Bangash tribe has signed the agreement.

He said that progress in peace talks, underway at Kohat, was aimed to broker an agreement for lasting peace between the warring tribes whose clashes have resulted over 100 fatalities since November last in Kurram.

The district has been declared “disaster-hit” by the provincial government with authorities airlifting medical supplies to the area and evacuating people in critical need.

Underscoring that a consensus has been reached on all major points, Barrister Saif has said that the agreement would be signed once the consultation process has been completed.