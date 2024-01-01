Appellate Tribunal objects to plea moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination

LAHORE: The Appellate Tribunal’s registrar objected to the plea moved against acceptance of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130, Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the details, an appeal was filed by Pakistan Awami Mahaz head Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry against the acceptance of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130.

However, the tribunal objected and returned the plea over missing of certified copy of the returning officer’s order.

Ishtaiq Chaudhry challenged the acceptance of the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif on the grounds of his lifetime disqualification from the Supreme Court in the Panama case.

The nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif to contest the election from NA-130 were accepted by the returning officer, last week.

The three-time prime minister — who returned to Pakistan in October after ending a 4-year self-imposed exile in London — hopes to take a fourth shot at power, but still major legal hurdles remain in his path to contest the general elections.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan disqualified the PML-N supremo from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case in July 2017. Subsequently, the PML-N supremo stepped down from the role of the prime minister.