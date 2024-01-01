26.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Appellate Tribunal objects to plea moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Appellate Tribunal’s registrar objected to the plea moved against acceptance of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130, Lahore, ARY News reported. 

According to the details, an appeal was filed by Pakistan Awami Mahaz head Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry against the acceptance of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130.

However, the tribunal objected and returned the plea over missing of certified copy of the returning officer’s order.

Ishtaiq Chaudhry challenged the acceptance of the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif on the grounds of his lifetime disqualification from the Supreme Court in the Panama case.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130 approved

The nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif to contest the election from NA-130 were accepted by the returning officer, last week.

The three-time prime minister — who returned to Pakistan in October after ending a 4-year self-imposed exile in London — hopes to take a fourth shot at power, but still major legal hurdles remain in his path to contest the general elections.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan disqualified the PML-N supremo from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case in July 2017. Subsequently,  the PML-N supremo stepped down from the role of the prime minister.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.