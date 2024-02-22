Tripti Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

The crossover of Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and ‘OG Manjulika’ aka Vidya Balan, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has now welcomed rising starlet Tripti Dimri on board.

After Vidya Balan, the ‘Animal’ star Tripti Dimri has joined the ensemble cast of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, announced the male lead of the threequel Kartik Aaryan, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“The thrills and chills intensify with the addition of Tripti Dimri on board,” announced the makers, after a series of jigsaw teasers.

“Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri,” added Aaryan on the social platform.

Reacting to the announcement, thousands of excited fans swamped the comments section to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing.

Notably, makers announced the return of the ‘OG Manjulika’ aka Vidya Balan to the horror-comedy franchise earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the reports from Indian entertainment outlets also suggest that Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit will also join the mix, as the second ghost with Balan’s Manjulika, however, nothing has been announced officially by the makers as yet.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will go on the floors in March, and is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2024.

