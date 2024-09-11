Tripti Dimri, Rajkummar Rao turn newsreaders to announce new film

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri turned newsreaders to announce their upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.”

The two actors took to Instagram to drop a promo for the upcoming movie set for release in October of this year.

In the video, the Bollywood stars appear on an old television set as newsreaders from the 90s as they sported reading glasses.

“1997 ke mukhya samachar… dekho sabke saath…” the caption of their posts read.

Tripti and Rajkummar Rao can seen saying, “Today’s biggest story is from Mumbai. Film producer Bhushan Kumar, known for his music company T-series which has produced songs like Chaar botal vodka kaam mera roz ka and Ma muradein meri puri kar de halwa batungi brings 100% 90s cinema in collaboration with other producers. The film has been titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.”

While revealing the actors, Triptii Dimri says, “The lead actor of Stree Rajkummar Rao is in this film” as he adds, “And the one who looks like I have met her before, Tripti Dimri.”

Their reporting concludes as they announce, “You can watch the trailer of this Hindi film on September 12 with your family as this is a family-oriented story.”

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl.

The film is set to hit theatres on October 11.

Rajkummar Rao’s recent outing was in the blockbuster horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ opposite Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

‘Stree 2’ saw Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprise their characters along with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.

Triptii Dimri was last seen ‘Bad Newz’ alongside Vicky Kaushal. Earlier, reports said that the ‘Animal’ actress was being considered to play the lead role in a biopic on the late Bollywood actress Parveen Babi.