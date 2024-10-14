Disney announces new ‘Tron’ PC, console video game

Disney has announced its new PC and console video game to continue the story of Arq Grid, first introduced in 2023’s puzzle game “Tron: Identity.”

The studio plans to launch the game titled, “Disney Tron: Catalyst” next year as Disney continues to boost its video game lineup, according to a report by Variety.

Digital’s Big Fan Games, Bithell Games and Disney Games have collaborated to develop the game described as “a thrilling, story-driven isometric action game” that continues the story of Arq Grid.

Per the game’s official description, “In ‘Disney Tron: Catalyst’, players are introduced to Exo, a highly resilient and resourceful program with an incredible ability to initiate time loops. With this newfound power, Exo takes on the overlords of a crumbling Grid all while evading Conn, a malevolent agent of CORE. Exo must gain control over her mysterious abilities and uncover the unexplained ‘Glitch’ that threatens the Grid. As Exo, players will battle on-foot and on Light Cycle to complete missions and gain crucial insights that will help them on their quest. While learning from her mistakes, Exo will also need to navigate warring factions to unlock new paths and uncover the secrets of the Arq Grid.”

Disney has, in the past, released Ubisoft’s “Star Wars Outlaws,” while it plans to release Skydance-produced “Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra” game and “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” from Xbox’s Bethesda.

The announcement came weeks after Netflix announced a new video game titled, “Carmen Sandiego” produced by “Disney Dreamlight Valley” maker Gameloft and HarperCollins Production.

The animated game will first launch on the streaming platform exclusively in early 2025 and will later arrive across gaming platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.