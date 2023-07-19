Trouble in paradise? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘taking time apart’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on a ‘trial separation’ amid nasty fights, financial pressure and opposing lifestyles.

As per an exclusive report from a foreign-based media outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking time apart on different continents, amid the series of snubs and humiliations.

As spilt by a palace insider to the publication, Harry is planning a solo trip to his ‘second home’ Africa, in order to find himself, while the former actor has embarked on the journey to establish her own brand and professional ventures.

As further informed by an anonymous insider to a foreign publication, the couple was under an immense financial crunch to fund their lavish lifestyle in California, including the $14 million mansion and huge security costs, after they lost on their mega deal with audio platform Spotify last month and therefore, ‘sold their mansion’ in Montecito, while the Duke of Sussex is living at another place.

However, a source close to the couple assured the publication that the rumours are not entirely true, confirming that the two are indeed taking time apart as Harry heads to Africa for the new Netflix documentary.

“That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell. Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on,” the source added.

