WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration has brought U.S. onshore ​wind development to a halt, citing national security concerns, ‌the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Approvals for about 165 onshore wind projects on private lands are being held up by the ​Pentagon, FT said, citing the American Clean Power Association ​and people close to the matter.

The affected projects ⁠include wind farms that were awaiting final sign-off, others ​in the middle of negotiations and some that typically would ​not require oversight by the Pentagon, the FT said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The American Clean Power Association and Pentagon did ​not immediately respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

Since ​August 2025, wind developers have faced a mix of setbacks, including a ‌lack ⁠of expected communication from the Pentagon, canceled meetings with no chance to reschedule, and being told that applications are no longer being processed, FT reported, citing people with knowledge ​of the ​situation.

Letters sent to ⁠developers in early April said the Pentagon was reviewing its processes for evaluating the ​impact of energy projects on national security, ​according to ⁠the newspaper.

The Trump administration has previously faced lawsuits after pausing wind projects after it cited new classified national security risks ⁠from ​radar interference.

Wind developers have faced repeated disruptions ​under Trump, who says wind turbines are ugly, expensive and inefficient.