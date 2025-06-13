Trump allowed to keep National Guard in Los Angeles as more protests planned

U.S. President Donald Trump can keep his deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, according to a court ruling, as protests against immigration raids look set to enter their second week in the strongest backlash since his return to power in January.

Trump on Friday welcomed the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision that temporarily paused a lower court ruling that blocked the mobilization, although it does not mean that the court will ultimately agree to side with him.

“We saved L.A. Thank you for the Decision!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Cities across the United States were bracing for more demonstrations especially on Saturday, when those also opposed to a weekend military parade in Washington, opens new tab marking the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary are expected to take to the streets.

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group No Kings, which is behind the day of action, wrote on its website.

A battalion of 700 U.S. Marines was expected to arrive on Friday in Los Angeles, marking an extraordinary use of military forces to support civilian police operations within the United States.

Troops have stood guard at a federal detention center in the city’s downtown where many of the protests have taken place in a show of solidarity for immigrants detained inside.

The protests so far have been mostly peaceful, punctuated by incidents of violence, and restricted to a few city blocks.

Demonstrations have also taken place in other U.S. cities this week including New York and Chicago.

The guard had also accompanied Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on operations to detain immigrants.

Democratic leaders in California have strongly opposed the ramping up of immigration enforcement since it began last Friday.

“Peace begins with ICE leaving Los Angeles,” Mayor Karen Bass, who has imposed a nighttime curfew over one square mile (2.5 square km) of downtown Los Angeles, said on Thursday.

Trump is carrying out a campaign promise to deport immigrants, employing forceful tactics consistent with the norm-breaking political style that got him elected twice.

Democrats have said that the use of military force was unnecessary and an example of Trump’s authoritarianism.

Americans are divided over Trump’s decision to activate the military.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday showed that 48% of respondents agreed with a statement that the president should “deploy the military to bring order to the streets” when protests turned violent, while 41% disagreed.