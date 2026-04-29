Saturday’s attack at a black-tie Washington gala that featured President Donald Trump did not result in any deaths, but it did raise the question about who would take charge if he or other top members of his administration were harmed.

US law lays out a clear ​line of succession, which includes top congressional officials and cabinet secretaries.

Events such as the September 11, 2001, attacks have raised the ‌possibility that all of these officials could be killed if they were gathered in one place. As a precaution, presidents typically ensure that at least one official serves as a “designated survivor” who does not attend high-profile events, such as the annual State of the Union speech to Congress.

All members of the line of succession must be at ​least 35 years old, be natural-born citizens, and must have lived in the US for at least 14 years, according to the ​US Constitution. The Senate must have also confirmed them.

LINE OF SUCCESSION

Vice President JD Vance would assume the duties of ⁠the president if Trump was killed or otherwise unable to do his job and would serve out the remainder of Trump’s term, until January ​2029, according to the Constitution’s 25th Amendment. He also would nominate his own vice president to fill that office.

If both Trump and Vance were incapacitated, ​House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson would step in, and if he were also incapacitated the next in line would be the Senate president pro tempore, a largely ceremonial post typically held by the longest-serving member from the majority party. Currently, that’s Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who is 92 years old.

Members of Trump’s cabinet fill ​out the list, based on how long their agencies have been a part of the US government. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is first ​here, followed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The attorney general would be next in line, but it is not clear whether Todd Blanche would ‌qualify, ⁠as he was confirmed by the Senate to the Justice Department’s No. 2 position but has not been nominated or confirmed for the department’s top job.

Beyond that, the order runs: Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Agriculture, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Labor (currently vacant), Secretary of Health and Human Services, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Secretary of Transportation, Secretary of Energy, Secretary of Education, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and finally, Homeland Security Secretary.

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR

To ensure ​at least one of these people ​would survive a catastrophic event, ⁠presidents choose a cabinet official to sit out high-profile gatherings such as inaugurations and speeches to Congress where Washington’s top officials assemble. This “designated survivor” is not required by law, but has been common practice since the 1980s.

The secretary ​of agriculture has most commonly been picked for the role since then, according to the American Presidency ​Project at the University ⁠of California, Santa Barbara, while Trump selected Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins in both 2025 and 2026.

Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, while a highlight of the Washington social calendar, typically does not require this sort of treatment. Trump shunned the Washington event through his first 2017-2021 term and boycotted it last year ⁠as well.

But ​Trump attended the event this year, along with Vance, Johnson, Rubio, Hegseth and many other ​cabinet officials — raising the risk of constitutional chaos had the gunman succeeded in his goal of killing top administration officials.

However, Grassley did not attend the dinner — ensuring at least one member ​of the line of succession was not in the room.