The White House press briefing room has emerged as an informal audition stage ​this month in the intensifying race of who will succeed President Donald Trump in 2028. Taking the podium on Tuesday, two weeks after ‌his possible rival Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance worked to impress an audience of one.

Filling in for press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave, Vance spent nearly an hour fielding questions from reporters, defending Trump’s increasingly unpopular Iran war and the newly-created $1.7 billion slush fund to compensate Trump allies who believe they were politically prosecuted.

He declined to ​rule out using taxpayer money to compensate people convicted of assaulting police officers during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, dismissed ​European concerns over Washington scrapping troop deployment to Poland as overblown and called a reporter’s suggestion that Trump’s recent stock ⁠purchases raised corruption concerns “absurd.”

He delivered his answers in a mostly measured manner, a contrast to Trump’s more confrontational style, and at times seemed bemused as reporters who ​packed the room shouted and talked over each other for his attention.

“Marco’s right, this really is chaos,” Vance quipped.

Vance and Rubio are both seen as contenders for ​the 2028 Republican nomination, and Rubio’s recent turn at the White House podium drew praise from Trump. Republicans and even some Democrats noted his smooth performance, which included quips with reporters and a 1990s hip-hop reference to describe Iran’s negotiating position.

A State Department video a day later capturing his remarks that he hoped America would be a place where “anyone from anywhere can ​achieve anything” went viral and fueled further speculation of a presidential bid.

When a reporter referred to Vance on Tuesday as “a potential future candidate,” he rushed to correct ​her.

“I’m not a potential future candidate,” he said. “I’m a vice president, and I really like my job, and I’m going to try to do as good of a job as ‌I can.”

‘NOT ⁠A FOREVER WAR’

Vance sought to reassure Americans on Tuesday that Trump’s war with Iran will not become a “forever war,” as the conflict continues to weigh on gas prices and household finances.

Vance, 41, a former Marine who has long argued against U.S. entanglements in foreign wars, said any escalation with Tehran in the absence of a diplomatic solution would serve long-term U.S. security interests.

“This is not a forever war,” he said. “We’re going to take care of business and come home.”

The Iran conflict is ​likely to loom over the political futures ​of both Rubio and Vance.

Since it ⁠began on February 28, it has shut down a large chunk of the global oil trade, sending U.S. gas prices about 50% higher and raising alarm among Republicans defending congressional majorities in the November midterm elections.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on ​Tuesday, Trump’s presidential approval rating fell to nearly its lowest level since he returned to the White House, with many ​Republicans souring on his ⁠handling of Americans’ cost-of-living concerns.

The poll, conducted between May 15-18, showed some 34% of Americans have a favorable view of Vance and 33% said the same of Rubio. In January 2025, 42% of respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll said they had a favorable view of Vance.

Even as both men downplay their 2028 ambitions, Trump has continued to fuel ⁠the succession ​talk. At a Rose Garden dinner last week, the president polled guests on his possible successors.

“Who ​likes JD Vance?” he asked. “Who likes Marco Rubio?”

Both questions drew strong applause, almost equal. Trump said the two men running together would make “a perfect ticket” but indicated it was still way too soon ​to make a call between them.

“That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance,” he added.