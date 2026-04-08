Trump announces 50% tariffs on nations supplying Iran with weapons

WASHINGTON, April 8: US ​President Donald Trump ‌on Wednesday said ​any ​country supplying Iran ⁠with ​military weapons ​will face immediate 50% tariffs ​with ​no exemptions, announcing ‌the ⁠duty in a social media ​post ​one ⁠day after ​agreeing to ​a two-week ⁠ceasefire with Tehran.

Iran had previously said it had sent the United States a 10-point proposal that included controlled transit through the straight of Hormuz coordinated with the Iranian armed forces, and the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all regional bases, according to Iranian media.

The proposal also included lifting all primary and secondary sanctions.

Trump said the U.S. would be talking about tariff and sanctions relief with Tehran, that “there will be no enrichment of uranium” by Iran.

He also said Iran has undergone “regime change”. Mojtaba Khamenei has replaced his father as Iran’s supreme leader and the country’s president and foreign minister remain the same as before the conflict.

Hegseth says Strait of Hormuz is open

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth spoke at the Pentagon. He began by saying the U.S. had had a “decisive military victory” in its operation against Iran.

“Iran’s air force has been wiped out. Iran no longer has an air defense, any sort of a comprehensive air defense system. We own their skies. Their missile program is functionally destroyed. Launchers, production facilities and existing stockpiles depleted and decimated and almost completely ineffective,” he said.

He said 800 strikes on Tuesday night had destroyed Iran’s industrial base.

“(Iran) can no longer build missiles, build rockets, build launchers, or build UAVs. Their factories have been razed to the ground.”

Hegseth added the U.S. had used less than 10% of its combat power in its war against Iran.

Asked about the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Defense secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran would let ships go through.

He said the Strait was open.

“What has been agreed to, what’s been stated, is the strait is open. Our military is watching, sure, their military is watching, but commerce will flow,” he told reporters.

He also said the U.S. military would be “hanging around” in the Middle East to ensure Iran complies with the ceasefire.

Hegseth added that Iran would give the U.S. its enriched uranium or the U.S. would take it out.

Earlier, a senior Iranian official told Reuters Iran could open the Strait of Hormuz in a limited and controlled way on Thursday or Friday ahead of a meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials in Pakistan.

Shipping firms have said they needed further assurances of safety before sailing.

“Any decision to transit the Strait of Hormuz will be based on continuous risk assessments, close monitoring of the security situation, and available guidance from relevant authorities and partners,” said container shipper Maersk.