U.S. President Donald Trump on ​Thursday said that Israeli and Lebanese leaders ‌had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m.

Trump did not specify what day the ceasefire ​would start. A U.S. official, speaking on ​condition of anonymity, said the ceasefire would ⁠begin on Thursday.

The Republican president said in the ​post on Truth Social that he held “excellent conversations” ​with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. In a second post, he said he would ​be inviting the leaders to the White House ​for “meaningful talks” between the two countries.

“These two Leaders have agreed ‌that ⁠in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” he wrote, adding ​that he has ​directed U.S. ⁠Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chairman ​of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan ​Caine ⁠to work with the two countries to achieve lasting peace.

“Both sides want to see PEACE, and ⁠I ​believe that will happen, quickly!” ​he said.

Earlier, Trump said on Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon,” referring to a meeting held in Washington the day before — the first direct negotiations between senior officials from the two countries since 1993.

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