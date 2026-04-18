WASHINGTON: US President ​Donald Trump on Saturday announced ‌reforms intended to speed up access to medical research and treatment ​based on psychedelic drugs.

Trump ​planned to sign an executive order ⁠that would direct the ​U.S. Food and Drug Administration ​to expedite review of drugs such as ibogaine, a drug that U.S. military ​veteran groups have said ​can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

At an ‌event ⁠in the Oval Office, U.S. federal officials said that the reforms would pave the way ​for the drugs, ​which ⁠can cause hallucinations and are largely illegal, to ​be reclassified after successful ​clinical ⁠trials.

Trump also said the U.S. would dedicate $50 million to ⁠federal ​research into ibogaine.