Trump announces reforms to accelerate access to psychedelic drug treatments
- By Reuters -
- Apr 18, 2026
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced reforms intended to speed up access to medical research and treatment based on psychedelic drugs.
Trump planned to sign an executive order that would direct the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expedite review of drugs such as ibogaine, a drug that U.S. military veteran groups have said can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
At an event in the Oval Office, U.S. federal officials said that the reforms would pave the way for the drugs, which can cause hallucinations and are largely illegal, to be reclassified after successful clinical trials.
Trump also said the U.S. would dedicate $50 million to federal research into ibogaine.