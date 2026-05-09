WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced on social media that there would be a three-day ceasefire in the war ​between Russia and Ukraine from May 9 until May 11 to mark ‌the end of World War Two for the Russians.

Trump had said after a phone call with Putin on April 29 that a temporary ceasefire was in the ​works. Putin announced a similar truce last year that lasted three ​days but was not agreed with Kyiv.

Trump said in ⁠a Truth Social post that the pause will include a suspension ​of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from ​each country.

“Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War,” he said, adding that there was constant progress in talks ​to end the conflict.

Russia announced a ceasefire for May 8 ​to 9 to coincide with commemorations of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in ‌World ⁠War Two and a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

Ukraine announced its own proposal for an open-ended ceasefire that started at midnight on Tuesday (2100 GMT), urging Russia to reciprocate.

Officials said on Thursday that Ukraine’s top ​negotiator, Rustem Umerov, ​had arrived in ⁠Miami for a series of meetings with U.S. representatives as peace talks on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine ​have stalled in recent months.

The U.S.-brokered talks are ​deadlocked over ⁠Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Moscow demands Kyiv pull troops back from parts of the region it has failed to capture in its four-year full-scale invasion. ⁠Ukraine says ​it will not cede land that it ​controls.

Moscow and Kyiv have both accused each other of violating ceasefires that each has separately ​declared.