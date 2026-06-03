US President Donald Trump said Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and that he would ​probably meet with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at some point ‌if things “work out”.

“They’ve already agreed they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told “Pod Force One” in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, ​while speaking about Iran.

Trump said he was hearing Iran’s leader was not doing ​too well but was giving his approval during the negotiations. Trump added that he had not had “the privilege of meeting” Khamenei.

“I’d like to ​meet him. We probably will meet at some point, depending ​on how it all works out,” Trump said.

The U.S. president said he ‌viewed ⁠the Iran war as a success because the country’s military had been defeated. The conflict, which began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28, has upended the global energy market and ​has proven unpopular ​with Americans months ⁠before November congressional elections.

“Iran’s a big success,” Trump said in the interview. “We’ll see what happens. ​We’re going to, we’re working on a deal, ​and ⁠that happens fine. If it doesn’t happen, that’s OK too. We’ll do it the other way.”

He did not specify what that ⁠might ​mean, but has said in the ​past that the U.S. would resume strikes.