President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran ‌has said it was in a state of collapse and wants the United States to open ​the Strait of Hormuz while it ​sorts out its leadership.

It was not ⁠clear from Trump’s social media post how ​Iran had communicated that message and no immediate ​comment from Iran was available.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ ​They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz ​Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to ‌figure ⁠out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!)” Trump said in a social media post.

The White ​House did not ​immediately ⁠return a request for comment on the Truth Social post.

Trump is unhappy ​with the latest Iranian proposal ​on ⁠resolving the two-month war, a U.S. official told Reuters, dampening hopes for a resolution ⁠of ​the conflict that has ​disrupted energy supplies, fueled inflation and killed thousands of people.