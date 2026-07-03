Trump claims record-high approval, but polls tell a different story

US President Donald Trump is claiming his public approval ratings have reached their highest level ever, but available national polling data does not support that assertion.

In a social media post early Monday, Trump wrote, “Highest poll numbers ever. Even higher than Election Day, November 5th,” adding that the ratings came “despite the fact that, IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

However, no major publicly available national poll released in recent weeks shows Trump’s approval rating at or near a record high.

A Fox News poll conducted earlier this month found 39% of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, while 60% disapprove. Other recent national surveys paint a similar picture. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found 34% approval and 64% disapproval, while a Marquette Law School poll showed 38% approval and 62% disapproval. Quinnipiac University reported 38% approval and 55% disapproval, and a Strength in Numbers/Verasight survey found 37% approval and 60% disapproval.

Polling averages compiled by major news organizations also indicate Trump’s approval rating remains underwater nationally, with disapproval consistently exceeding approval by a wide margin.

Even among several key Republican-leaning demographic groups, recent polling suggests Trump’s standing is near historic lows. According to Fox News polling, his approval among men, White voters, White evangelical Christians and Republicans is only slightly above the lowest levels recorded during his presidency.

Read more: Karlie Kloss clarifies relationship status with Donald Trump

The White House has not publicly identified the polls Trump was referencing in his social media post. When asked which surveys supported the president’s claim, the administration did not immediately provide an explanation.

Public opinion surveys can vary depending on methodology, sample size and timing. While individual polls may differ by several percentage points, recent national polling has consistently shown Trump with higher disapproval than approval ratings, contradicting his assertion that his approval has reached an all-time high.