Zelenskiy calls Trump clash ‘regrettable’, says ‘time to make things right’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday his clash with Donald Trump last week was “regrettable”, that he was ready to work under the U.S. president’s leadership to bring lasting peace, and that it was “time to make things right”.

The statement came after Washington paused military aid to Kyiv in a stunning move overnight, days after Zelenskiy’s talks with Trump descended into acrimony, prompting the U.S. secretary of state to call on the Ukrainian leader to apologise.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right,” Zelenskiy posted on X.

“My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” he said.

His statement made no mention of the U.S. suspension of military assistance, the latest move by Trump’s administration that has upended U.S. policy on the war in Ukraine and adopted a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader said that Kyiv was interested in future cooperation and communication with the United States.

“We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence,” he said.

“None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians,” he said.