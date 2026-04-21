US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed his top energy official’s view that gas prices will not drop until 2027, saying ​Americans can expect lower costs as soon as the Iran war ‌ends.

On Sunday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that while gasoline below $3 a gallon “could happen later this year, that might not happen until next year.”

“I think ​he’s wrong on that. Totally wrong,” Trump told a reporter ​from The Hill, adding that prices are expected to come ⁠down “as soon as this ends.”

While Wright, also on CNN, agreed that “with ​the resolution of this conflict, you’ll see prices go down,” no clear ​end is in sight. A fragile ceasefire is set to expire shortly and the chances another round of peace talks succeeding are unclear.

Trump and his fellow Republicans are under pressure ahead ​of November’s midterm elections after pledging to lower costs. With months ​left to go, U.S. gasoline prices remain high, inflation is rising and Trump’s approval ratings ‌are ⁠down.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas on Monday was $4.04, according to an estimate by AAA, compared to $3.15 a year ago. Oil prices rose 5% globally on Monday.

Iran has shuttered the Strait of Hormuz, a ​key shipping channel, ​as the war that ⁠started with the U.S. and Israel launching strikes Iran on February 28 reaches the two-month mark. Trump had said ​the military campaign would last four to six weeks.

Rising ​fuel ⁠prices have triggered higher prices nationwide on a range of goods and services, from airline tickets and housing to fertilizer and groceries.

Trump himself has said ⁠gas ​prices may stay high until November but has sought ​to brush off concerns. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week predicted they would fall to the $3 per gallon range ​this summer.