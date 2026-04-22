WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump ​said on Tuesday that he ‌was extending the Iran ceasefire until an Iranian proposal is submitted ​and discussions are concluded.

Trump, ​in a post on Truth ⁠Social, said he was acting ​at the request of ​Pakistan to hold off attacks until Iranian leaders and representatives could come ​up with what he ​called a unified proposal.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟬𝟰:𝟬𝟵 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟮𝟭.𝟮𝟲 pic.twitter.com/wI2PXFtQyI — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 21, 2026

“I have therefore ‌directed ⁠our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and ​able, ​and ⁠will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time ​as their proposal ​is ⁠submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” ⁠Trump ​said.