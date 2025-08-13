Trump floats meeting with Putin and Zelenskiy if initial Putin talks go well

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin goes well, he would like to have a quick second meeting with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and himself.

“If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one,” Trump told reporters. “I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskiy and myself, if they’d like to have me there.”

Trump did not provide a timeframe for a second meeting. He is to meet Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday.

Trump also said Russia would face consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war.

“Yes, they will,” he said.

He did not spell out the consequences but he has warned of stiff economic sanctions if no breakthrough can be achieved.

Trump spoke after holding talks via telephone with European leaders and Zelenskiy about his meeting with Putin.

“We had a very good call. He was on the call. President Zelenskiy was on the call. I would rate it a 10, very friendly,” he said.