Trump lauds Pakistan’s mediation in reaching MoU with Iran

US President Donald Trump Thursday praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts in reaching the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran.

Talking to reporters on his departure following the G7 summit in France, he credited mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar, for helping advance negotiations.

President Trump repeatedly described the agreement as a pathway to broader regional stability.

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Read more: PM Sharif commends Donald Trump, Iranian leadership after MoU signing

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, praised President Donald Trump and the Iranian leadership after the official signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.

In a statement shared on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the presidents of both countries signed the historic memorandum and that he supported it in his role as mediator.

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the leadership and diplomacy of US President Donald Trump, noting that his commitment to peace played a significant role in preventing what could have become a devastating conflict. He also paid tribute to the efforts of the US negotiating team, including J.D. Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.