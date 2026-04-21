President Donald Trump said ​Tuesday he would ‌like someone to acquire bankrupt low-cost ​carrier Spirit Airlines ​and said it was ⁠possible the ​federal government could get ​involved.

“I’d love somebody to buy Spirit. It’s ​14,000 jobs, and ​maybe the federal government ‌should ⁠help that one out,” Trump told CNBC. Last week, ​Reuters ​reported ⁠Spirit’s bankruptcy exit plan is ​under renewed ​pressure ⁠after a sharp rise in jet ⁠fuel ​prices undermined ​key assumptions behind its ​restructuring.

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Spirit Aviation Holdings, the parent company of Spirit ​Airlines, said on Friday it plans to shrink its fleet to about one‑third of its pre‑bankruptcy size, according ‌to a court filing.