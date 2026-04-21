Trump says he would like someone to buy troubled Spirit Airlines
- By Reuters -
- Apr 21, 2026
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would like someone to acquire bankrupt low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines and said it was possible the federal government could get involved.
“I’d love somebody to buy Spirit. It’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out,” Trump told CNBC. Last week, Reuters reported Spirit’s bankruptcy exit plan is under renewed pressure after a sharp rise in jet fuel prices undermined key assumptions behind its restructuring.
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Spirit Aviation Holdings, the parent company of Spirit Airlines, said on Friday it plans to shrink its fleet to about one‑third of its pre‑bankruptcy size, according to a court filing.