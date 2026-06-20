U.S. President Donald Trump said he might have viewed artificial intelligence company Anthropic as a national security threat last ​week, but he no longer does, according to an ‌interview with “The Axios Show” published on Friday.

Senior Anthropic technical staff were scheduled to meet with Trump administration officials earlier this week to discuss a ​dispute over foreign access to its most advanced AI ​models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The company last ⁠week disabled access for all users to those models after ​Trump ordered Anthropic to block foreign nationals from accessing them.

Here are ​some of the details from the Axios interview:

When asked whether he viewed Anthropic or its CEO, Dario Amodei, as a threat to national security, Trump said, “Well, not now, but a week ago, maybe.”

Trump told ​Axios that Amodei responded to the administration’s export control directive “very quickly” and “responsibly.”

Trump and ‌other ⁠G7 leaders met with tech bosses, including Amodei, at a summit in France this week.

Trump did not rule out using emergency powers under the Defense Production Act against Anthropic, according to ​Axios.

“I have the ​power to use ⁠a lot of things,” Trump said of the DPA. “But I’m not sure I have to do ​that.”