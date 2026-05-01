Trump says he is OK with Iran playing in FIFA World Cup

U.S. ‌President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters ​that “I’m OK” ​with Iran playing in the ⁠FIFA soccer ​World Cup, which will ​be held in North America in June and ​July.

The comments come ​after FIFA President Gianni Infantino ‌on ⁠Thursday said Iran would be present at the tournament ​and ​play ⁠in the United States.

“If Gianni ​said it, I’m ​OK,” ⁠Trump told reporters in the Oval ⁠Office. “You ​know what? ​Let them play.”

Earlier this week, Iranian soccer federation officials will not attend the FIFA congress in Canada, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news ​agency reported on Wednesday, citing what it said ‌was “inappropriate behaviour of immigration officials” at Toronto airport.

Tasnim said three federation officials, president Mehdi Taj, secretary general Hedayat Mombeini and his deputy ​Hamed Momeni, had arrived with visas to participate in Thursday’s congress ​but returned on the next available flight.

It did ⁠not give further details of the incident at the ​airport that prompted the Iranians to depart.

Immigration, Refugees and ​Citizenship Canada and the Canadian Prime Minister’s office did not immediately respond when asked for comment. FIFA and the Iranian football federation ​have also been contacted by Reuters for comment.

Tasnim said ​FIFA officials had contacted the Iranians to express their regret over the ‌incident ⁠and told them that FIFA President Gianni Infantino would arrange a meeting with them at FIFA headquarters.