Trump says he is willing to make deals on tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was open to carving out deals with countries seeking to avoid U.S. tariffs but those agreements would have to be negotiated after his administration announces reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump also said that he would soon be announcing tariffs targeting the pharmaceutical industry, but declined to give any details on when or at what tariff rate.

Trump told reporters countries including Britain had approached the United States to try to cut deals and avert the reciprocal tariffs.

“They want to make deals. It’s possible if we can get something for the deal,” he said. “But yeah, I’m certainly open to that. If we can do something where we get something for it.”

Asked if such deals could happen before April 2, Trump said, “No, probably later. It’s a process.”

