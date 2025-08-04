web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 4, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Trump says he will ‘substantially’ raise tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will substantially raise tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

He did not elaborate on what the tariff would be. Trump last week said he would impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from India and added that the world’s fifth-largest economy would also face an unspecified penalty but gave no details.

Over the weekend, two Indian government sources told Reuters that India will keep purchasing oil from Russia despite U.S. Trump’s threats. The sources did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.