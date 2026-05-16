Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki killed by US and Nigerian forces

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, ​was killed in an operation conducted by U.S. and Nigerian forces.

“Tonight, ​at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces ⁠of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to ​eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal ​al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he ​was doing,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump did not disclose the exact location of the operation in his post.

Al-Minuki, a Nigerian national, was designated as a “specially ‌designated ⁠global terrorist” by the former Biden administration in 2023, according to the U.S. Federal Register.

Trump, who has previously accused Nigeria of failing to protect Christians from Islamist militants in the northwest, thanked the Nigerian government for its ​partnership in the ​operation.

Nigeria denies discriminating ⁠against any religion, saying its security forces target armed groups that attack both Christians and Muslims.

The U.S. had ​earlier carried out strikes targeting Islamic State-linked militants in ​Nigeria in ⁠December. Since then, Washington has deployed drones and 200 troops to provide training and intelligence support to the Nigerian military against Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked ⁠insurgencies that ​are spreading across West Africa.

The U.S. forces ​were operating in a strictly non-combat role, Nigerian military officials said earlier this year.