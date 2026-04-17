Trump says Israel banned from bombing Lebanon

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on ​Friday that the United States has banned ‌Israel from further bombing in Lebanon, using an atypically harsher tone than usual with the ​longtime U.S. ally Israel.

“Israel will ​not be bombing Lebanon any longer. ⁠They are PROHIBITED from doing so ​by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!” ​Trump said in a social media post.

President Trump on Truth Social: The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers – No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with… pic.twitter.com/3vnBVZEFwl — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 17, 2026

Trump also said any deal the United States reaches ​with Iran “is in no way subject ​to Lebanon” but the U.S. will “deal with” the ‌militant ⁠Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.

Earlier, US President Trump has expressed gratitude towards Pakistan and its leadership, calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir “two fantastic people” in a post on his Truth Social platform, and describing the moment as a “great and memorable day for the world.”

In his message, Trump thanked Pakistan, referring to it as a “great nation,” and praised both the country’s Prime Minister and Field Marshal.

“Thank you Pakistan, thank you great Prime Minister,” he wrote, while also extending appreciation to the military leadership, describing the Field Marshal as a “great leader.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed Iran’s announcement that the crucial Strait of Hormuz will be open to shipping for the duration of a ceasefire.

“THANK YOU!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, saying that Iran had announced the narrow waterway was “FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE.”