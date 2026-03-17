Trump says NATO's refusal to help on Iran is "very foolish mistake"

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States had been informed ​by most of its NATO allies that they did ‌not want to get involved with the country’s military operation in Iran, a move he described as a “very foolish mistake”.

Speaking at an ​Oval Office event, Trump said NATO countries were ​supportive of the joint U.S.-Israeli war, which has ⁠now entered its third week, even as they did ​not want to get involved.

“I think NATO is making a ​very foolish mistake,” Trump said. “Everyone agrees with us, but they don’t want to help. And we, you know, we as the ​United States have to remember that because we think ​it’s pretty shocking,” he added.

Trump called on nations to help police the ‌Strait ⁠of Hormuz after Iran responded to U.S.-Israeli attacks by using drones, missiles and mines to effectively close the channel for tankers.

But several U.S. allies said on Monday ​they had no ​immediate plans ⁠to send ships to help unblock the strait, effectively rebuffing Trump’s plea for military ​support.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social ​that “Because ⁠of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — ⁠WE ​NEVER DID!.” He singled out Japan, ​Australia and South Korea.