Trump threatens heavy strikes on Iran after base attacks

DUBAI/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the U.S. would attack Iran again “very hard” following one of ​the most significant exchanges of fire overnight since an April ceasefire, accusing Tehran of taking too long to negotiate a deal.

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan, Kuwait ‌and Bahrain in what it said was retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz, and said it would reassess diplomatic engagement with Washington.

The latest escalation came after Trump said Iran had downed a U.S. Apache helicopter near the strait. Its two crew members were rescued by a drone boat.

“Iran is all talk and no action,” Trump said in a social media post. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

Later ​on Wednesday, Trump told reporters: “We’re going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard,” adding that the U.S. wanted “a deal that is meaningful.”

He also said the U.S. had been taking out “millions of barrels of ​oil” despite Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, adding, “and that’s why it’s at $85-90 a barrel, instead of $250.”

He gave no details about these U.S. operations.

‘PROPORTIONAL RESPONSE’

The U.S. military said it had targeted Iranian air defences, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites in what it said was a “proportional ​response” to the downing of the Apache.

Iran’s Gulf neighbours and Jordan activated air defences to intercept incoming missiles.

U.S. Central Command later said its forces had disabled an oil tanker transporting Iranian crude in the Gulf of Oman on ​Tuesday for a second consecutive day, part of the U.S. blockade of Tehran’s energy exports to pressure it into making a deal.

Asked about Iran’s attacks on American bases, a U.S. official told Reuters: “No significant damage. No harm to U.S. personnel. Nearly all missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach their intended target.”

The escalation – just days after Iran exchanged strikes with Israel for the first time since the ceasefire – casts fresh doubt on prospects for a deal to end the war, which began on February ​28 with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tehran would reassess diplomatic engagement with Washington after what it called repeated ceasefire violations. “Any diplomatic process requires a minimum stable environment,” Esmaeil Baghaei said.

In his comments to ​reporters, Trump would not say whether he would order new strikes on Iran’s power plants and bridges, while U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran would be “unwise” to challenge the U.S. further.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on X that threats to ‌target infrastructure were “not ⁠a display of power but a sign of desperation”, adding, “Iran will stand firm against any pressure or threat.”

Despite the belligerent language from both sides, there were signs of continuing diplomatic efforts.

A delegation from Qatar, which has been mediating between the United States and Iran, landed in Tehran on Wednesday to hold talks on the latest developments, Iranian media reported.

STRIKES AROUND HORMUZ

A U.S. official said nearly 20 Iranian targets had been hit overnight.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Qeshm Island and the port of Sirik were attacked. Iranian media also reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, another port city, and later near Jask at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said it had responded to ​the U.S. attacks by attacking U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait ​and Jordan with drones and missiles. It said ⁠it had fired long-range missiles at four sites at the U.S. al-Azraq base in Jordan, including F-35 fighter jet hangars and a command-and-control centre.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Jordan’s military said it had intercepted five missiles launched toward al-Azraq.

Kuwait’s defence ministry said it had intercepted “hostile aerial targets”, while Bahrain’s air defences repelled Iranian attacks, a ​media adviser to the king said on X. Kuwait houses U.S. military facilities including a major airbase, and Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s ​regional fleet.

PEACE DEAL APPEARS REMOTE

Trump has ⁠repeatedly said a deal is close, but despite several rounds of indirect talks mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, the two sides still appear far apart.

Fighting in a parallel war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon has continued. Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 13 people on Wednesday, Lebanese security sources said, while Hezbollah claimed fresh attacks against Israeli forces in the south.

Tehran’s demands include an end to Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, the lifting of sanctions on Iran, ⁠the release of ​billions of dollars in frozen assets, and recognition of its control of the strait.

Trump says Iran must end its restrictions on shipping through ​Hormuz, which before the war carried a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas. He also says any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies any such ambition.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a U.S.-backed resolution on Wednesday ​telling Iran to declare its remaining enriched uranium stocks and let inspectors verify them. Iran branded the resolution as “political”.