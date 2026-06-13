WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will ​meet with Middle Eastern leaders and ‌attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the G7 summit in France ​next week, senior U.S. administration ​officials said on Saturday.

Officials said Trump ⁠would meet separately with the leaders ​of Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirate, ​France and India. No bilateral meeting was planned with Zelenskiy but the two leaders could meet on the ​sidelines of the summit, they added.

Trump planned ​to raise issues of shared importance with leaders ‌at ⁠the summit, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal migration and AI, one of the officials ​said. He ​also planned ⁠to work on boosting resilience in the supply chain ​for critical minerals needed for ​advanced ⁠technologies.

Trump planned to attend a dinner at the palace of Versailles on Wednesday ⁠before ​returning to Washington, the ​officials said.