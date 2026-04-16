Trump says Iran ‘agreed to almost everything’, signals possible Islamabad visit
- By Reuters -
- Apr 16, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if a deal with Iran to conclude the war is reached and signed in Islamabad, he might go, and that Iran has agreed to almost everything.
Trump struck an optimistic tone about Iran as he spoke with reporters on the White House lawn on his way to a trip to Nevada and Arizona. He said he could extend a U.S.-Iran ceasefire set to expire next week, but may not need to do so.
“If a deal is signed in Islamabad I may go,” Trump said. “They want me.”
He also said without providing evidence that Iran has agreed to give up the enriched uranium believed buried from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes last year. Trump is pushing for a deal with Iran in which Tehran would give up its nuclear program.
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Israeli and Lebanese leaders had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m.
Trump did not specify what day the ceasefire would start. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the ceasefire would begin on Thursday.
The Republican president said in the post on Truth Social that he held “excellent conversations” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. In a second post, he said he would be inviting the leaders to the White House for “meaningful talks” between the two countries.
Also Read: Trump says Israel, Lebanon leaders to hold talks Thursday