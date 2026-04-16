U.S. President ​Donald Trump said on Thursday that ‌if a deal with Iran to conclude the war is reached and signed in Islamabad, ​he might go, and that Iran ​has agreed to almost everything.

Trump struck ⁠an optimistic tone about Iran ​as he spoke with reporters on the ​White House lawn on his way to a trip to Nevada and Arizona. He said ​he could extend a U.S.-Iran ​ceasefire set to expire next week, but may ‌not ⁠need to do so.

“If a deal is signed in Islamabad I may go,” Trump said. “They want me.”

He also said ​without providing ​evidence ⁠that Iran has agreed to give up the enriched uranium ​believed buried from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes ​last ⁠year. Trump is pushing for a deal with Iran in which Tehran ⁠would ​give up its nuclear ​program.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Israeli and Lebanese leaders ‌had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m.

Trump did not specify what day the ceasefire ​would start. A U.S. official, speaking on ​condition of anonymity, said the ceasefire would ⁠begin on Thursday.

The Republican president said in the ​post on Truth Social that he held “excellent conversations” ​with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. In a second post, he said he would ​be inviting the leaders to the White House ​for “meaningful talks” between the two countries.

Also Read: Trump says Israel, Lebanon leaders to hold talks Thursday