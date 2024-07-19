TTP chief’s secret phone call leaked

A leaked call between the leader of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Noor Wali and his associate revealed the plans to carry out terrorist attacks on schools, hospitals, and security forces, ARY News reported.

The TTP leader, Noor Wali, can be heard directing his associate to target government schools and hospitals with explosives and not to claim responsibility for the attacks.

He also directed his sub-ordinate to attack the homes of police and military personnel, and to target schools and hospitals in order to create fear and chaos.

Noor Wali can be heard saying that on the call to blow up the houses of the police and army personnel who are on duty.

Earlier on July 11, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday said that it has no plans to enter into any talks with the banned TTP.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the terrorist entity is involved in the killing of Pakistani and foreign citizens inside the country.

She said that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We expect the Afghan authorities to uphold their sovereignty and take action against terrorist groups which have found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and using their territory for terrorist attacks against Pakistan,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch added.