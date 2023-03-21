TTP faces ‘internal’ differences

RAWALPINDI: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is facing ‘internal’ differences after heavy loss in the operations being conducted by the security forces, ARY News reported.

As per details, the TTP Mohmand, Swat and Bajaur have raised differences with the central leadership of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and decided to part ways. The reasons behind the ‘internal’ differences with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ranks are said to be heavy loss in Pakistani security forces operations and partial distribution of funds.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan central leadership is also blamed for not consulting with other groups and giving importance to Mehsud and Wazir clans over others.

It has also been learnt that a jirga of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan between the TTP Bajaur leader, Sheikh Gul Mohammad, Swat’s Dr Hamood with Mufti Noor Wali failed and ended without consensuses after Wali refused to accept demands.

Earlier it emerged that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ranks think the recent visit of the Pakistani delegation to Kabul has ‘created’ problems for them in Afghanistan, the sources claimed.

It may be noted that recently a high-level delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif visited Kabul and met with the Taliban government.

