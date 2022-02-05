TTP terrorist arrested in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Saturday apprehended wanted outlawed TTP terrorist Allah Noor in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sarwakai village of South Waziristan district, the ISPR statement said.

According to ISPR, the TTP terrorist was trying to escape an Intelligence Based Operation.

“Huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs, Mortars, grenade and communication equipment recovered from the terrorist hideout,” it added.

In another operation, LEAs recovered M-16 Rifles and Ammo at Makeen district of South Waziristan.

Four individuals who were transporting weapons and ammunition to Dara Adam Khel were also apprehended, the ISPR added.

Also Read: Security forces seize large cache of weapons during North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Earlier today, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).said.

The military’s media wing said security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Datta Khel area of the tribal district.

The ISPR said a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists, which included sub machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

Comments