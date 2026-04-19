Tui Cruises says two of its ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz

TUI Cruises ‌said on Sunday that its Mein Schiff 4 and ​Mein Schiff 5 ​ships have passed through the ⁠Strait of Hormuz.

In ​a statement posted on ​its website, the company said it had obtained approvals from ​relevant authorities, under careful ​consideration of the security situation.

It ‌said ⁠the ships would now proceed swiftly to the Mediterranean Sea.

The cruise operator ​said that ​all ⁠passengers had previously been brought home ​and both ships ​were ⁠operating with reduced crews. It declined to provide ⁠further ​detail.