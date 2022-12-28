Late actor Tunisha Sharma leaves behind assets worth crores

Late Indian TV actor Tunisha Sharma who ended her life earlier this week has left behind property worth millions for her mother.

Sharma who allegedly committed suicide on the sets of her on-air drama serial, ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ was working since she was 13, and apart from her roles, the late actor has reportedly left behind her legacy in the form of assets as well.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the actor with work credits including music videos, TV serials as well as films, had saved enough and gathered assets worth INR15 crores, including a flat in Bhayandar (East) – a suburb outside Mumbai.

All this property will now be handed over to her mother.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma, 20, hanged herself in the makeup room of her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Sheezan Mohammed Khan, with whom she had broken up 15 days before her death.

Upon the complaint for Sharma’s mother, Khan was charged with abetment of suicide and was taken into custody on the spot.

The funeral of the late celebrity on Tuesday at Mira Road in the metropolitan was attended by a number of Indian TV celebrities including the mother and sisters of Khan.

