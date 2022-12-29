Tunisha Sharma committed suicide after ’15 mins chat with Sheezan’

More shocking details have been unravelled in Indian actor Tunisha Sharma’s case, and reportedly she had a brief conversation with her ex-boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan before committing suicide.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the police custody remand of actor Sheezan Khan has been extended by two days till December 30, after the court was informed that Sharma ended her life in the makeup room on the sets of her drama serial, following a 15-minutes conversation with the former on December 24.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Witnesses present on the sets informed police that the former couple spoke to each other during the lunch break, after which Khan exited the room by slamming the door and later the actor was found dead in the same room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

“Every time we ask Sheezan about the conversation, he starts crying and has not yet revealed what that talk was about,” a police officer from Waliv police station told the court.

Moreover, the police also informed the court that over 250 pages of WhatsApp chat, between June and December 2022, from Khan’s phone, were deleted, and that a team from Apple has been summoned to unlock the phone and recover the messages.

Late actor Tunisha Sharma leaves behind assets worth crores

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma, 20, committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup room of her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Sheezan Mohammed Khan on December 24. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_) Khan was charged with abetment of suicide upon the complaint of Sharma’s mother and was taken into custody on the spot. The deceased’s mother also revealed that she visited the sets of the show to talk to Khan about reconciliation upon her daughter’s request, however, was declined by the former. On the contrary, Khan claimed that he ended the romantic relationship with Sharma given the age and religious difference between them.

Comments