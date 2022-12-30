Tunisha Sharma’s suicide note recovered from makeup room

A note has been recovered from the makeup room where the late Indian actor Tunisha Sharma committed suicide.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, a suicide note of Tunisha Sharma has been recovered from the makeup room of her ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ co-star, Sheezan Mohammad Khan, where the former was found hanging last week.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the details, the names of both actors were scribbled on the piece of paper with the text which read, “He is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma, 20, committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup room of her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Sheezan Mohammed Khan on December 24, days after their breakup.

Late actor Tunisha Sharma leaves behind assets worth crores

Khan was charged with abetment of suicide upon the complaint of Sharma’s mother and was taken into custody on the spot. The deceased’s mother also revealed that she visited the sets of the show to talk to Khan about reconciliation upon her daughter’s request, however, was declined by the former. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_) On the contrary, Khan claimed that he ended the romantic relationship with Sharma given the age and religious difference between them. On Wednesday, police learnt that Sharma took the extreme step following a 15-minutes conversation with Khan during lunch break. Moreover, the police also informed the court that over 250 pages of WhatsApp chat from Khan’s phone, between June and December 2022, were deleted.

Comments